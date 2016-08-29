Missing 24-year-old Overland Park woman found safe - KCTV5

Missing 24-year-old Overland Park woman found safe

Police say a missing 24-year-old Overland Park woman has been found safe.

Christina Elizabeth Jefferson was located in the Kansas City area Monday morning.

Jefferson had been missing since Aug. 20 when she left her home to meet with friends, according to the Overland Park Police Department. 

