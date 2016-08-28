Pit bull owners hope Prairie Village overturns ban

Pit bull owners in one Johnson County community are hoping their city is the latest to eliminate breed-specific legislation that doesn't allow their dogs to live there.

Officials in Prairie Village are considering lifting the ban on pit bulls. The city will discuss the possibility of eliminating it at a meeting on Sept. 6.

On Sunday, lovers of the pit bull gathered in the city in an effort to fight stigmas about the dog.

Gina Rudman was someone who initially believed pit bulls were very dangerous.

"I was terrified," she said. "And I'm a big animal lover. I love dogs."

That changed when her kids convinced her to adopt a pit bull.

"They're the sweetest animals."

Rudman says they are so sweet, she now has three of them. Her latest dog is a rescue dog whose previous owner tried to shoot him.

Courtney Thomas of Great Plains SPCA says she hopes that pit bulls get a chance in Prairie Village.

"We're trying to ensure that our community doesn't discriminate and that all owners and animals are accountable for their actions," she said.

