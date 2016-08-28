Man shot on Highway 69 in Overland Park

Police in Overland Park are investigating a highway shooting that happened in the city.

Officers are currently at Highway 69 at 91st Street investigating the reported shooting.

An Overland Park police spokesperson says the shooting happened on the highway. The victim, a male who was shot in his torso, eventually arrived at a nearby Candlewood Suites location.

Police also received a call of a vehicle driving eastbound in a westbound lane on 95th Street. They believe the victim was in that car that was driving the wrong direction.

It's unknown at this point if there were any other individuals in the car.

Traffic was down to one lane on the highway.

It's unknown at this time how badly the victim was injured. There's also no suspect information at this time.

