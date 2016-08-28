Police: 16-year-old shot during fight in Kansas City - KCTV5

Police: 16-year-old shot during fight in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old male suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday in a shooting at 66th Terrace and Broadmoor Avenue. 

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m.

The victim was shot and rushed to a hospital by a private vehicle. 

Witnesses told police the victim and a suspect, who was apprehended at the scene, became involved in a fight. 

