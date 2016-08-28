Chiefs waive eight players as roster deadline comes closer

The Kansas City Chiefs waived eight players Sunday.

The moves are part of the league requirement for all rosters to be down to 75 players by Aug. 30.

Those who were waived on Sunday are:

Bryce Cheek, defensive back

Niko Davis, defensive line

Curtis Feigt, offensive line

Malcolm Jackson, cornerback

Seantavius Jones, wide receiver

Jonathan Massaquoi, linebacker

Kashif Moore, wide receiver

Drew Nowak, center

