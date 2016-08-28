Chiefs waive eight players as roster deadline comes closer - KCTV5

Chiefs waive eight players as roster deadline comes closer

Posted: Updated:

The Kansas City Chiefs waived eight players Sunday.

The moves are part of the league requirement for all rosters to be down to 75 players by Aug. 30. 

Those who were waived on Sunday are: 

  • Bryce Cheek, defensive back
  • Niko Davis, defensive line
  • Curtis Feigt, offensive line
  • Malcolm Jackson, cornerback
  • Seantavius Jones, wide receiver
  • Jonathan Massaquoi, linebacker
  • Kashif Moore, wide receiver
  • Drew Nowak, center

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.