Someone from crowd shoots at KC police after officer-involved shooting, tasing

Kansas City police were shot at by someone from a crowd that had gathered at the scene of an officer-involved shooting and tasing early Sunday morning.

Officers were patrolling in the area of 72nd Street and Wabash Avenue around midnight when they heard the sound of gunshots. While responding to the area, they saw a large crowd gathered, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police at the location found a man armed with a gun inside a vehicle and shot him. While officers were then giving first aid to him, a second suspect aggressively approached the officers and refused to back up. This suspect was then shocked by a Taser. Shortly afterward, someone from the crowd started shooting at the officers, police said.

Officers grabbed injured men and moved for cover. After the situation was deemed safe, the man police shot was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

No description has been released on whoever fired at officers from the crowd.

After the incident ended, police were notified that a shooting victim arrived at a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. The man said he was at a club near the disturbance and was shot near 72nd Street and Prospect Avenue. Police said it appears this shooting was likely the source of the fired shots that officers initially heard.

