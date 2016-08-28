Someone from crowd shoots at KC police after officer-involved shooting, tasing

Kansas City police were shot at by someone from a crowd that had gathered at the scene of an officer-involved shooting and tasing early Sunday morning.
Officers were patrolling in the area of 72nd Street and Wabash Avenue around midnight when they heard the sound of gunshots. While responding to the area, they saw a large crowd gathered, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Police at the location found a man armed with a gun inside a vehicle and shot him. While officers were then giving first aid to him, a second suspect aggressively approached the officers and refused to back up. This suspect was then shocked by a Taser. Shortly afterward, someone from the crowd started shooting at the officers, police said.
Officers grabbed injured men and moved for cover. After the situation was deemed safe, the man police shot was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.
No description has been released on whoever fired at officers from the crowd.
After the incident ended, police were notified that a shooting victim arrived at a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. The man said he was at a club near the disturbance and was shot near 72nd Street and Prospect Avenue. Police said it appears this shooting was likely the source of the fired shots that officers initially heard.
Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
A note from the Board of Public Health says there are now seven cases of measles in Johnson and Miami Counties.More >
A note from the Board of Public Health says there are now seven cases of measles in Johnson and Miami Counties.More >
Police officers in KC had to chase a naked man down the street after a shooting that seriously injured someone on Friday.More >
Police officers in KC had to chase a naked man down the street after a shooting that seriously injured someone on Friday.More >
Thousands of baby pacifiers and teether toys are being recalled due to concerns due to concerns about a choking hazard.More >
Thousands of baby pacifiers and teether toys are being recalled due to concerns due to concerns about a choking hazard.More >
Costco is inviting veterans, active-duty military members and their families to an exclusive shopping event.More >
Costco is inviting veterans, active-duty military members and their families to an exclusive shopping event.More >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe late Friday, less than two days shy of his retirement, ending the career of an official who rose to serve as second-in-command at the bureau.More >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe late Friday, less than two days shy of his retirement, ending the career of an official who rose to serve as second-in-command at the bureau.More >
The Missouri House has passed a proposal that would ban children 17 and younger from participating in mixed martial arts or professional kickboxing.More >
The Missouri House has passed a proposal that would ban children 17 and younger from participating in mixed martial arts or professional kickboxing.More >
A Kansas family's dog is almost home after accidentally ending up in Japan.More >
A Kansas family's dog is almost home after accidentally ending up in Japan.More >
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >
Seven cases of measles have been confirmed in Johnson County, the health department says.More >
Seven cases of measles have been confirmed in Johnson County, the health department says.More >