Armed Carrollton man shot by police after dog complaint

A Carrollton man was critically shot by police Saturday night after officers responded to a complaint about his dog. Police say the 69-year-old man would not drop his handgun.

Officers went to David Blair's home around 10:15 p.m. in response to his dog running loose. While preparing to issue Blair a citation, the man allegedly pulled a handgun and refused to drop it. One of the two officers at the scene then shot Blair, who was air-lifted to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo., in critical condition, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The Carrollton Police Department officer who shot Blair is a three-year veteran of the department. He and the other officer at the scene have been place on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol after an officer-involved shooting, police said.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of East Third Street. The Missouri Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control was called in as a third-party agency to investigate the incident. The investigation is ongoing, according to the highway patrol.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.