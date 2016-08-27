Cleanup begins for flood victims in metro

Friday night’s downpour has caused massive damage and cleanup throughout the metro at businesses and residencies.

Stacey Carr’s drenched carpet now lays in a wadded mess outside her apartment. Last night, she woke up surrounded by water.

“I don’t know if came from the front or the patio,” said Carr. “Someone was banging on my door. It’s my neighbor. So I step out and ‘whoosh’ it was that bad. Water was running everywhere.”

The water was up to her ankles. She spent the entire day scrubbing and mopping.

“There wasn’t much I could but get the water out,” said Carr.

Businesses were also affected by the flooding. Store managers at Longboards in Mission started bailing out water before dawn so the restaurant could open on time.

“It’s hard to move around there when there’s six inches of water,” said Paul Lies, a store manager at Longboards. “I was impressed with the guys’ work. It was real good.”

Cell phone video shows what happened next door to Longboards. A maintenance shop lost tools and equipment as the waters rushed in.

Carr is frustrated with her landlord. She wishes she’d had rental insurance.

Although, according to the National Flood Insurance Program, most renter policies do not cover flooding.

Carr and others are salvaging what they can, trying to clean up and dry out.

“It was weird,” said Carr. “I’ve never been in a flood before.”

