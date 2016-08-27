Cleanup begins for flood victims in metro

Friday night’s downpour has caused massive damage and cleanup throughout the metro at businesses and residencies.
Stacey Carr’s drenched carpet now lays in a wadded mess outside her apartment. Last night, she woke up surrounded by water.
“I don’t know if came from the front or the patio,” said Carr. “Someone was banging on my door. It’s my neighbor. So I step out and ‘whoosh’ it was that bad. Water was running everywhere.”
The water was up to her ankles. She spent the entire day scrubbing and mopping.
“There wasn’t much I could but get the water out,” said Carr.
Businesses were also affected by the flooding. Store managers at Longboards in Mission started bailing out water before dawn so the restaurant could open on time.
“It’s hard to move around there when there’s six inches of water,” said Paul Lies, a store manager at Longboards. “I was impressed with the guys’ work. It was real good.”
Cell phone video shows what happened next door to Longboards. A maintenance shop lost tools and equipment as the waters rushed in.
Carr is frustrated with her landlord. She wishes she’d had rental insurance.
Although, according to the National Flood Insurance Program, most renter policies do not cover flooding.
Carr and others are salvaging what they can, trying to clean up and dry out.
“It was weird,” said Carr. “I’ve never been in a flood before.”
Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
A note from the Board of Public Health says there are now seven cases of measles in Johnson and Miami Counties.More >
A note from the Board of Public Health says there are now seven cases of measles in Johnson and Miami Counties.More >
Police officers in KC had to chase a naked man down the street after a shooting that seriously injured someone on Friday.More >
Police officers in KC had to chase a naked man down the street after a shooting that seriously injured someone on Friday.More >
Thousands of baby pacifiers and teether toys are being recalled due to concerns due to concerns about a choking hazard.More >
Thousands of baby pacifiers and teether toys are being recalled due to concerns due to concerns about a choking hazard.More >
Costco is inviting veterans, active-duty military members and their families to an exclusive shopping event.More >
Costco is inviting veterans, active-duty military members and their families to an exclusive shopping event.More >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe late Friday, less than two days shy of his retirement, ending the career of an official who rose to serve as second-in-command at the bureau.More >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe late Friday, less than two days shy of his retirement, ending the career of an official who rose to serve as second-in-command at the bureau.More >
The Missouri House has passed a proposal that would ban children 17 and younger from participating in mixed martial arts or professional kickboxing.More >
The Missouri House has passed a proposal that would ban children 17 and younger from participating in mixed martial arts or professional kickboxing.More >
A Kansas family's dog is almost home after accidentally ending up in Japan.More >
A Kansas family's dog is almost home after accidentally ending up in Japan.More >
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >
Seven cases of measles have been confirmed in Johnson County, the health department says.More >
Seven cases of measles have been confirmed in Johnson County, the health department says.More >