Sinkhole takes bite out of car in Lenexa

Stalled cars, stinky basements and muddy floors weren't the only things left behind from Friday's downpour come Saturday morning.



In Lenexa, the rain could have contributed to a sinkhole that took a bite out of a car in an apartment parking lot.



At the Madison Woodridge Apartments near 87th Street and Pflumm Road, neighbors hovered around the hole on and off all day, awed by the collapse of earth and asphalt.



"We did not expect this to happen at all," said Karly Patrie. "I had no idea this was happening until the police came to my door and asked me to move my car, because they were worried it was going to spread."



Police placed barricades across the lot, blocking about 30 parking spaces beyond the sinkhole. A plastic fence now surrounds the immediate area.



Nikhil Devgen was one of the first to notice it at about 10 a.m. but he didn't know what it was at first. He saw a car in a parking space sitting askew. The right rear tire was lifted off the ground and the left front of the car was below ground.



"I was like, some kind of earthquake came in or what happened?" said Devgen.



Then he noticed a couple who identified themselves as the in-laws of the car's owner, who explained that the young woman had just made the discovery herself.



"It's like you hear people talk about sinkholes but when you see it, it's a different story," said Ernest Grayer. "When you see that deep of a hole and can happen just like that."



Grayer said he didn't notice anything unusual when he left for work at 6 a.m.



"It's kind of shocking how quickly something like this could happen," said Grayer.



That's the thing about sinkholes. The sinking beneath the surface, which is connected to water accumulation and soil erosion, happens slowly. But, the collapse comes suddenly.



Devgen said the woman whose car fell in was careful not to get too close. She called a tow truck. Devgen said the tow driver didn't want to risk moving the car across the pavement, afraid the cavern would collapse and swallow the car whole.



"He's like, I have no machine right now with me that can pull that thing off. You might need a crane," said Devgen.



It's not clear how the car was eventually removed. KCTV5 has not been able to make contact with the car's owner. KCTV5's Betsy Webster has left a message with Lenexa Police to find out long the section of parking lot will be blocked and what needs to happen next.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.