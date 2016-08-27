Westport one of hardest-hit areas taken over by floodwater

People across the metro are trying to figure out how to deal with flooded cars, homes and businesses.

Westport was one of the hardest-hit areas taken over by water Friday evening.

"For a little bit, it felt like it was the Titanic where the water starts seeping in through the walls," said Ben Bernard who was caught in the flooding.

All that rushing water is gone, but what was left behind were a lot of stalled vehicles.

Several tow companies in the area say they towed dozens of cars out of Westport after the heavy rain.

"We were pretty upset. We didn't have any warning," Jackie Williams said.

The water came on so fast, and then it was gone, leaving a huge mess behind.

"I wish I had came 30 minutes later and then it wouldn't have happened," Bernard said.

As fast as the flood came and went, their cars were gone in a flash too, likely totaled from the damage.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.