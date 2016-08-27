KCP&L still investigating cause of multiple underground explosions

Kansas City Power & Light officials are still investigating whether or not flooded water from Friday's storms led to a series of underground electrical explosions.

Thick black smoke poured into the downtown sky after three underground electrical explosions Saturday.

The fire broke about 2:30 p.m. Saturday near 10th and Central streets. The booms shook windows down the street at neighboring apartments and office buildings. It also blew the lids off at least five manholes and shattered glass on nearby buildings.

"I was watching the Chiefs game, and I heard a loud boom and felt an impact that shook the foundation of the apartments. It was kind of crazy," Mike Downey said.

Katie McDonald, KCP&L's senior director of communications, said crews respond because the entire electrical grid is underground. Firefighters say they always ask for KCP&L's help when fighting electrical fires to handle the heavy lifting to get that fire out.

About 400 customers had their power knocked out by the fire, which knocked three circuits offline, McDonald said.

KCP&L brought in generators to help restore power to those customers who lost power.

Crews put out the fire with carbon dioxide to suffocate the flames. Firefighters then had to pump it back out so KCP&L workers could go under the street and get to the bottom of what caused the transformers to blow.

Additional repairs are expected to happen on Monday.

No injuries were reported.

