Lawrence man sentenced for aiming shotgun at officer

A Lawrence man was sentenced to nearly two years in prison for aiming a loaded shotgun at a police officer.
Zachary James Ortiz was sentenced Friday for one felony count of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. He was arrested in June 2014 after he aimed the shotgun at officer Skyler Richardson.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Richardson was responding to a report of shots fired when he encountered Ortiz. He testified Friday that Lawrence should be sentenced to prison.
Ortiz and his attorney asked that he receive probation so he could seek treatment for alcoholism.
Douglas County District Court Judge Peggy Kittel rejected the request and sentenced Ortiz to 19 months in prison. He will register as a violent offender for 15 years after his release.
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
