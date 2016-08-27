Bodies of 2 Louisiana men recovered from Lake of the Ozarks - KCTV5

Bodies of 2 Louisiana men recovered from Lake of the Ozarks

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the bodies of two men from Louisiana have been recovered after they died in a boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The patrol identified the men as 40-year-old Bradley Dunphy of Lafayette, Louisiana, and 49-year-old Richard Prince of Metaire, Louisiana.

The accident happened Friday night near Sunrise Beach when the men's boat became airborne, rolled in the air, hit the water and flipped upside down.

Their bodies were recovered about noon Saturday.

KSPR reports the men were believed to be visiting the area for a boat race this weekend, although their boat was not in the competition.

