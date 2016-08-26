1 dead, another seriously hurt after wreck in Mission

A woman was killed in a wreck Friday evening in Mission.

Officers from the Overland Park Police Department and Mission Police Department responded to an accident in the 5200 block of Metcalf Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Police say that a southbound pickup truck crossed the median and struck a SUV in the northbound lane. After the SUV was struck, it went off the road and into a adjacent wooded area.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was transported to the hospital. The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the deceased was a woman in her 50s. A man in his 40s suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

