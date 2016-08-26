KCI Airport cell phone lot to be relocated

To improve the customer experience, the Kansas City Aviation Department will relocate the free cell phone lot at KCI from economy parking to the terminal complex.

Effective Monday, the lot will be in the G Lot adjacent to the air traffic control tower.

The cell phone lot gives family, friends and well-wishers a free on-airport place to await travelers’ flights to arrive. The maximum wait time is 45 minutes, but there are two free hours in economy parking.

Using the cell phone lot will save drivers from continually driving around the airport or parking in unauthorized areas while waiting for flights. Federal regulations prohibit curbside parking except for immediate loading and unloading.

The flykci.com mobile web site can aid cell phone users in tracking flight arrival times.

“We expect that the closer-in Cell Phone Lot will be used more than the previous location since it is so much closer to the terminals,” Director of Aviation Pat Klein said. “It’s easy. All drivers need to do is head toward the 256-foot control tower and follow the signs. The increased usage should serve to lessen pollution and reduce terminal roadway and curb congestion. That’s good for everyone.”

To enter the lot, drivers should follow the road signs toward the terminals. Just before Terminal A, they should exit left into the Airport Police area.

For visual reference, the air traffic control tower is adjacent to this area.

When exiting the lot, drivers may navigate to the terminals or out of the airport by turning left onto International Circle and then follow the signs to their desired terminal.

