Kyle Littrell resigns as Louisburg's head football coach

One day after he appeared in court on a domestic battery charge, Louisburg head football coach Kyle Littrell resigned as the team's coach.

The Louisburg Board of Education voted 6-1 on Thursday night to accept Littrell's resignation.

Board member Rob Vohs voted against the measure.

According to the minutes from the special meeting, board member Sally Lundblad said she wished he was not submitting a letter of resignation.

Littrell was arrested by police on July 24. His first court appearance was on Thursday.

The district has appointed Jeff Lohse and Gary Griffin as interim co-head football coach. Zac Livingston is now an interim assistant football coach.

Louisburg begins its season next Friday at Wyandotte High School.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved