Blue Springs football gets double dose of Donahoe

Blue Springs high school head football coach Kelly Donahoe has held his title for 17 years.

In that time, he has won four state titles and amassed nearly 150 victories. For years, football has pulled the coach away from his family but not anymore.

This year, Donahoe will be joined on the field by his son, Chase Donahoe who won the starting quarterback job and now gets to spend quality time with his favorite man.

"It's fun. I've been waiting for it forever," he said. "Just being with my dad and playing football, my two favorite things."

And he’s not the only one who has been waiting.

“It's awesome. It's awesome to work with your kid," Kelly Donahoe said. “Since he was a little guy running around, since one. I remember him running up to me after ballgames and jumping up on me. It just seems like yesterday, and here he is a junior and playing for me, and playing well."

Throughout his 17 years at Blue Springs, Kelly Donahoe has seen a lot.

He has seen homecomings, senior nights, heartbreaking defeats and mountain top victories. So the four-time state champion didn’t think there was much that could make him emotional, but he was wrong.

"You see him go through little league all those years and you see him do a great job as a quarterback, and you're thinking, 'One day he'll be mine on that varsity field,' And then that night comes, and the band is playing, and the fight song is playing, and it kind of hit me a little bit," Kelly Donahoe said.

So finally, it's a dynamic Donahoe duo at Blue Springs.

