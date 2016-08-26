Family of two slain Kansas City boys ready to take action against violence

Aishah Coppage and Montrail Ross, the mother and father of a slain Kansas City boy, are opening up about their loss.
Eight-year-old Montell Ross and 9-year-old Jayden Ugwuh, cousins and best friends, were shot and killed in the early morning hours on Aug. 13.
"He was goofy," Coppage said of Ross. "Loved church, loved children's ministry and loved to sing and dance."
The parents provided KCTV5 a video of the inseparable duo dancing.
"They took our peace," Coppage said. "They took our sense of safety. They took our happiness. Those boys were the light of my sister's family and mine."
That night, Coppage and her husband woke up to the sound of bullets.
"It was gunshots," Ross said. "Then more gunshots."
They said someone had fired through a window of their home, located on the 5700 block of College Avenue in Kansas City.
Coppage and Ross believe a gunman was aiming directly at their kids.
"I seen my son on the ground," Ross said. "I picked him up and talked to him. I was the last thing he saw."
Two weeks later, the parents are still grieving, but are now ready to take action.
"We are the kind of victims who can speak up," Coppage said. "So I'm my kids' voice."
Coppage's 16-year-old daughter was also injured during the shooting, but has left the hospital.
On Saturday, the family will return to the home for the first time since they left after the shooting. A protest will start at 4 p.m. The family welcomes anyone who wants to attend.
