MISSING: Christina Jefferson, 24, of Overland Park

Police need your help in locating a missing woman out of Johnson County. 

Christina Elizabeth Jefferson, 24, has been missing since August 20th. 

On that evening, Jefferson left her residence to meet with friends, according to the Overland Park Police Department. 

She was wearing a bright orange shirt and black pants. 

If you have information about this case, please contact police at 913-895-6300. 

