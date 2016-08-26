Flash flood emergency issued for downtown Kansas City, many water rescues reported

A flash flood emergency was issued Friday night for downtown Kansas City after wave after wave of storms pounded the metro with heavy rain.

KCTV5 Chief Meteorologist Chris Suchan says the flash flood emergency is the first one ever issued by the National Weather Service's office in Pleasant Hill.

Several water rescues were reported all around the metro.

The Kansas City Fire Department worked several rescues on The Plaza, northeast Kansas City and downtown. There were numerous reports of abandoned vehicles due to high flooding.

The torrential rain flooded portions of Westport.

Westbound Interstate 70 at Broadway Boulevard was also closed due to high flooding.

Two Smithville firefighters used a boat to rescue two women out of water near Northeast 172nd Street at Plattsburg Road. The women waited on top of the vehicle for the firefighters.

Also in Smithville, the football field at the high school was flooded.

Some students at the school decided to take a swim on what normally is a place for football players to hit the pads:

In the Northland, former city council member Paul Danaher was rescued from high water.

"We were just leaving Tres Amare restaurant," he said. "There was a rain storm, took the exit, no indication there was even water in the street and the next thing we know, we've got water all the way up to our door."

The Kansas City Streetcar was shut down.

On the Kansas side of the state line, flooding was reported in both Johnson County and Wyandotte County.

At least 10 water rescues were performed in Johnson County, according to Johnson County Emergency Management.

In KCK, flooding was reported at 8th and Orville Avenue.

Some flooding at 8th Street and Orville Avenue in #KCK. (Photo courtesy of viewer Esperanza Rodriguez) pic.twitter.com/oT4m7dSmmT — Nick Sloan (@NickSloanKCK) August 27, 2016

The National Weather Service considers this a life-threatening situation.

Earlier in the night, tornadoes were biggest threat

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down near Lathrop.

No damage has been reported yet.

Heavy storms are being reported north of the metro, particularly in Atchison County.

In-depth weather coverage throughout the night on @KCTV5 Right now we are in Atchison County. On the move pic.twitter.com/yYkNWdn7dg — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) August 26, 2016

Stay up-to-date on all of the rain and storms with the StormTrack5 weather app. Get current conditions, live-power Doppler and the forecast from our meteorologists no matter where you are. Text the word "stormtrack5" to 23765, and you'll get a link to download the app for free.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.