Garmin to embark on $200 million campus expansion

Garmin announced Friday that it was breaking ground on a $200 million facility expansion along 151st Street near Interstate 35.

“This is a significant investment in our associates and our company’s future,” Garmin CEO Cliff Pemble said. "Our vision is to be an enduring company that is a leader in all markets that it serves. To accomplish this, we need a world-class facility that can attract and retain the highest level of talent. We believe we are poised for growth in many areas of our business, so this next phase of development is essential to Garmin’s success and it signals our commitment to our customers, associates, shareholders, and community.”

The company’s approved master plan will occur in two phases.

The first phase includes an approximately 720,000 square-foot manufacturing and distribution center which will take two years to complete. A large portion of this new development will significantly expand manufacturing for the company’s aviation business segment.

The second phase of the expansion will include the renovation of the existing Garmin warehouse and manufacturing space into a state-of-the-art research and development facility and supporting office space. This phase is expected to take an additional two years to finish, with the full project nearing completion in late 2020.

Once finished, the 96-acre Garmin campus will offer 2.1 million square-feet of space, with room for up to 2,600 additional associates.

Presently, there are approximately 2,800 on the Garmin campus with another 600 associates located elsewhere in the Kansas City metro. There are roughly 11,400 Garmin associates worldwide.

With the expansion will come amenities like a fitness center, cafeteria and large gathering areas. The campus will feature inviting greenspace amenities as well, including athletic fields and a two-mile outdoor walking trail.

Traffic improvements, like additional lanes and a stoplight, will accompany the project.

Olathe Mayor Michael Copeland said Friday that a newly-constructed loop road extending through the campus would be named Garmin Way in honor of the company’s contributions and presence in Olathe since 1995. Garmin campus’ official address will be changed to One Garmin Way.

“Garmin is a long-time resident of Olathe and the company is unquestionably a strong economic engine for the city,” Copeland said. “Just as importantly, many of their associates choose to make Olathe their home or contribute in other ways to our community, and for that we are grateful.”

