Win movie passes to see 'The Light Between Oceans'

KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of the movie The Light Between Oceans.



Enter for your chance to win free passes to a special advance screening simply by clicking on a special link. We will have passes for 75 winners and each pass will admit a total of two people.



Summary:

DreamWorks Pictures’ “The Light Between Oceans” is a heart-breaking drama about fate, love, moral dilemmas and the lengths to which one couple will go to see their dreams realized. Starring Academy Award® nominee Michael Fassbender, Oscar® winner Alicia Vikander, Oscar and Golden Globe winner Rachel Weisz, Bryan Brown and Jack Thompson, the film is written for the screen and directed by Derek Cianfrance based on the acclaimed novel by M.L. Stedman. The producers are Academy Award nominee David Heyman, p.g.a., and Jeffrey Clifford, p.g.a., with Tom Karnowski, Rosie Alison, Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King serving as executive producers. In the years following World War I, Tom Sherbourne (Michael Fassbender), a young veteran still numb from his years in combat, takes a job as lighthouse keeper on Janus Rock, a remote island off the coast of Western Australia. As the island’s sole inhabitant, he finds comfort in the monotony of the chores and the solitude of his surroundings. When he meets the daughter of the school’s headmaster, Isabel Graysmark (Alicia Vikander), in the local town of Partageuse on the mainland, Tom is immediately captivated by her beauty, wit and passion, and they are soon married and living on the island. As their love flourishes, he begins to feel again, their happiness marred only by their inability to start a family, so when a rowboat with a dead man and infant girl mysteriously washes ashore, Isabel believes their prayers may have finally been answered. As a man of principle, Tom is torn between reporting the lost child and pleasing the woman he loves, and against his better judgment he agrees to let Isabel raise the child as their own, making a choice with devastating consequences. DreamWorks Pictures’ “The Light Between Oceans” opens in U.S. theaters on September 2, 2016.

Free registration is required to download/print winning passes.



To register and enter, go to http://www.seeitfirst.net/pin/619059.

Each winning entry will admit up to two to the screening. Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. The passes do not guarantee seating and the theater is overbooked to assure capacity.



The Screening Info:

August 30

7:30 p.m.

AMC Studio 28, 12075 S Strang Line Rd., in Olathe

Release date: Opens in theatres on Sept. 2.

Rating: PG-13

If you are having trouble downloading your passes please contact SeeItFirst customer service. The email support is HELP@seeitfirst.net.



Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.