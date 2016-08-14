One person in custody following police pursuit in Independence - KCTV5

One person in custody following police pursuit in Independence

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
One person is in custody following a police pursuit in Independence. (KC SCOUT) One person is in custody following a police pursuit in Independence. (KC SCOUT)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

One person is in custody following a police pursuit in Independence. 

The pursuit ended on 23rd Street near Interstate 435. 

It's unknown why the pursuit began at this time. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for more information. 

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.