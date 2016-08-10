Wanted: John Giddens

John Giddens is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

According to the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, the original sex offense occurred during 1997 in Kansas City, MO, and involved the sexual abuse of a 16 year old girl.

Giddens' last known address was in the area of 5th & Benton in Kansas City, MO, but his current whereabouts is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Jackson County, MO.

Giddens should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the TIPS Hotline.

