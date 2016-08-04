Andrew Carter is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who joined the KCTV5 sports and news team in July 2016.

Prior to joining the KCTV5 team, Andrew worked in Tulsa, OK for KOKI-TV after graduating from the University of Missouri with honors.

Andrew was born in Naperville, IL just outside of Chicago where he grew a love for sports and summer days spent at Wrigley Field.

With a vision for a life that included sports and meeting new people, telling stories for a living is what Andrew always wanted to do.

Whether it's at a sporting event, a breaking news story, or chasing severe weather delivering the latest to viewers is what Andrew cherishes.

Outside of the profession, you'll find Andrew on the golf course or searching for his new favorite local restaurant. He's also a big fan of music and attending concerts with a passion for country music he developed in Tulsa.

Andrew loves coaching youth basketball and baseball to promote athletics and health while teaching the important lessons learned through sport.

Have a story idea or want to get in touch with Andrew? Email him at andrew.carter@kctv5.com.