Arrested: Quinlan Beaird

Quinlan Beaird, 23, has been arrested on a Johnson County probation violation warrant for indecent liberties with a child.

According to the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, the original offense occurred in Olathe in 2013 and involved the lewd physical contact with a 14-year-old girl.

He is a registered sex offender in Johnson County.

