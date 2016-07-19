Mark your calendars! Kansas City metro to have great view of total solar eclipse

A map from NASA detailing who lives in an area able to see the total eclipse.

While the northern half of the Kansas City metro will be within the zone of total eclipse viewing, you’ll have to head up to St. Joseph or Marshall to get maximum viewing time. (Eclipse2017.org)

Mark your calendars! On Aug. 21, 2017 a total solar eclipse will sweep across the country, and our area will get some of the best views of the astronomical phenomenon!

According to NASA, a total solar eclipse hasn’t passed coast-to-coast across the United States in nearly 100 years. While the northern half of the Kansas City metro will be within the zone of total eclipse viewing, you’ll have to head up to St. Joseph or Marshall to get maximum viewing time.

Here’s a map from NASA detailing who lives in an area able to see the total eclipse.

Areas within the blue lines will be able to see it, but the center/red line is the path which holds the longest viewing time.

Maximum eclipse hits just after 1 p.m. across the metro. Partial eclipse will being about 11:40 a.m. and the eclipse will end around 2:30 p.m. A solar eclipse is when the moon passes directly in front of the sun as seen from Earth.

If you want to plan a trip away from our neck of the woods and make a fun vacation out of this solar eclipse, here’s a fun interactive map from NASA that allows you to zoom and pan across the U.S. and see where the path the total eclipse will take.

NationalEclipse.com also has more information.

