Wanted: Willie Davis - KCTV5

Wanted: Willie Davis

Posted: Updated:
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Willie Davis is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for rape. 

According to Crime Stoppers, the original crime occurred during 1991 in Kansas City, KS, and involved the sexual assault of a 20 year old female. 

Davis' last known address was in the area of North 55th Street  and Yecker Avenue in KCK. 

Davis is a registered sex offender in Jackson County, MO, and also in Arkansas.  He is known to have violent tendencies and should be considered dangerous, according to Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.