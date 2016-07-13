Wanted: Willie Davis

Willie Davis is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for rape.

According to Crime Stoppers, the original crime occurred during 1991 in Kansas City, KS, and involved the sexual assault of a 20 year old female.

Davis' last known address was in the area of North 55th Street and Yecker Avenue in KCK.

Davis is a registered sex offender in Jackson County, MO, and also in Arkansas. He is known to have violent tendencies and should be considered dangerous, according to Crime Stoppers.

