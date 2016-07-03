Severe pavement buckling closes lanes on Interstate 435 - KCTV5

Severe pavement buckling closes lanes on Interstate 435

Two lanes of northbound Interstate 435 at Blue Parkway are closed due to a pavement buckle.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Two lanes of northbound Interstate 435 at Blue Parkway are closed due to a pavement buckle. 

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation are working to repair the problem. 

The Missouri Highway Patrol says a three-foot ramp has been essentially created due to the pavement "blowup." 

One lane remains open in the area. 

Pavement buckles due to extreme heat or moisture, according to Markl Johnson of MoDOT. Johnson says a temporary repair will be complete by Sunday night, while a permanent repair will be made on Tuesday. 

No injuries have been reported. 

