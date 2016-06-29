Wanted: Carlos Wells

Carlos Wells is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory sodomy.

According to the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, the original offense occurred during 2005 in Nixa, MO, and involved the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Wells' last known address was in the area of East Truman Road and Campbell Street in Kansas City, MO, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Jackson County, MO.

Wells should be considered dangerous, according to the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.