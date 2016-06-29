Wanted: Carlos Wells - KCTV5

Wanted: Carlos Wells

Posted: Updated:
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Carlos Wells is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory sodomy. 

According to the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, the original offense occurred during 2005 in Nixa, MO, and involved the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.  

Wells' last known address was in the area of East Truman Road and Campbell Street in Kansas City, MO, but his current whereabouts are unknown. 

He is a registered sex offender in Jackson County, MO. 

Wells should be considered dangerous, according to the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.