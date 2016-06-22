Arrested: Thomas Bolitho

Thomas Bolitho has been arrested on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation. (Crime Stoppers)

Thomas Bolitho has been arrested on a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

According to the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, his original sex offense occurred in 2003 in New Jersey and involved the sexual contact with a boy less that 16 years old.

He is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County.

