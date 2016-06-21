Ronelle Williams joined KCTV5 News as a meteorologist in June 2016.

He was born and raised in Rochester, NY where he was able to experience some unique weather phenomena like lake effect snow and waterspouts.

In 2014, Ronelle decided to start his career in the Midwest at KQTV in St. Joseph. While at KQTV, he truly experienced all four seasons by covering tornado warnings, winter weather, and everything in between.

Ronelle earned his bachelor’s degree in meteorology from SUNY Oswego. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society, National Weather Association and National Association of Black Journalists. He has also been recognized by the American Meteorological Society by achieving the Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation.

Ronelle lives and breathes weather by always having an eye to the sky and keeping up with inclement weather even outside of the StormTrack5 weather center.

When he’s not forecasting, Ronelle enjoys a good book and being active outside in any way possible.

Since Ronelle hasn’t traveled too far to continue his broadcast career, he’s familiar with everything Kansas City has to offer and plans to take advantage of all there is to do.

Be sure to catch Ronelle’s forecasts during KCTV5 News This Morning weekend newscasts.