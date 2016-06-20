Dani Welniak joined the KCTV5 News team in June 2016 as a sports anchor and reporter.

Faith, family and football - that's how Dani prioritizes her time.

What inspired her path to sports broadcasting? Dani played women's professional football for the Dallas Diamonds at receiver and running back for five seasons. She was a captain, a three-time Pro Bowler and 2008 Super Bowl Champion. Ask her to show you her championship ring sometime. It's hard to miss.

She was also a member of the first Women's World Championship team that competed in Stockholm, Sweden. They beat Canada in the gold medal game 69-0. On top of it all, she hosted the Dallas Diamonds weekly coaches show.

Dani started her career in western Kansas as a bureau sports reporter for KWCH 12 before being promoted to Wichita in 2013 as a sports anchor/reporter.

She earned multiple awards including the KIAAA Sportscaster of the Year and KAB non-metro Sportscaster of the Year.

During her time in Wichita, she covered numerous area high school state titles, the Kansas City Royals back-to-back World Series appearances (2014 and 2015), Wichita State's run to the Final Four, and the Kansas City Chiefs playoff games against the Houston Texans and New England Patriots.

Her passion is to tell the athletes' stories and take fans behind what happens off-the-field.

Dani was born in Peoria, IL and spent some of her childhood in Melbourne, Australia. Her roots are however firmly planted in Fort Worth, Texas where she attended Central High School, played varsity volleyball, basketball, softball and was elected prom queen and biggest daredevil.

She graduated from Oklahoma State University with a double major. She has a bachelor of science in broadcast journalism and a bachelor of science in audio and video production with a minor in zoology.

She also did freelance work with ESPN, FOX Sports, the OKC Thunder and various MMA events during her time at OSU. Dani has a passion for writing and worked countless hours on the OSU football beat for the Cowboys' O'Collegian.

Her faith and her family come first. She would not be where she is today without them. An active member of her church, she hopes to continue her spiritual journey in Kansas City with her husband, Bradly.

She loves to workout, read, surf, snowboard, travel and play any sport she can.