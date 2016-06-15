Wanted: Gabriel Hamilton

Gabriel Hamilton is wanted on a Jackson County warrant for statutory sodomy. (Crime Stoppers)

According to the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, the crime occurred in 2015 in Kansas City and involved the sexual assault of a child less than 14 years old.

Hamilton's last known address was in the area of East 27th Street and Wenzel Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

He is not currently a registered sex offender.

The Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline says Hamilton should be considered dangerous.

