$5K stolen from vendor at Kansas City Comicon

Mary Earhart, the owner of Sparkle Designs, was a vendor at Kansas City’s Comicon Convention in May when she had $5,000 in cash stolen right out from under her.

Earhart and an employee were setting up their booth at Bartle Hall on May 19. Earhart left a gray bank bag with the $5,000 in it on top of a black metal case behind her. When she went to get change from the bag she realized it was gone.

The bag had "Brand Bank" and "thebrandbank.com" printed on it.

When security footage was reviewed it showed a black male in a light gray polo and khaki pants looking through the bag before grabbing it and heading out onto the street, where he got into a white vehicle and left the scene.

Earhart co-owns Sparkle Designs, an artisan jewelry and art shop, with her husband, Lee, and is based in downtown Lawrenceville, GA.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.