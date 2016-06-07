James Earl Jones, Neil Patrick Harris to appear at Tonys

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 7, 2015 file photo, Neil Patrick Harris presents an award at the 69th annual Tony Awards in New York. Harris will serve as a presenter for this year's Tony Awards, help Sunday, June 12, at...

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Drama Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Tony Award host James Corden will be getting some starry help when he hands out the trophies next weekend - fellow Tony winners Angela Lansbury, James Earl Jones and Neil Patrick Harris have also signed up.

They'll join a list that now includes Claire Danes, Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniel Dae Kim, Diane Lane, Lucy Liu, Sean Hayes, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Marlee Matlin, Uzo Aduba, Blair Underwood and Andrew Rannells.

The telecast is scheduled for June 12 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. It will be televised on CBS.

Those who have already lined up to attend are: Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey, Cate Blanchett, Carole King, Audra McDonald, Saoirse Ronan, Patina Miller, Nathan Lane, Steve Martin and Edie Brickell.

