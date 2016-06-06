Cargill gets $10M tax breaks to stay in Kansas

Nearly $10 million tax breaks were given to Cargill in order to keep them in Kansas. (KCTV5)

By ROXANA HEGEMAN

Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Documents obtained by The Associated Press show that a deal to keep agribusiness giant Cargill operations in Wichita includes nearly $10 million in tax breaks over a 10-year period from state and local government entities.

The documents, which came from an open records request, show the incentive package includes tax abatements and sales tax exemptions from state, county, city and school district, but no outright cash incentives.

The city agreed to provide industrial revenue bonds to build a facility estimated to cost up to $41.6 million, plus an estimated $6 million more for equipment and machinery.

In return, Cargill commits to staying in Wichita for at least 15 years.

The Minnesota-based company has its beef business, turkey and cooked meat business and processed-protein services in Wichita.

