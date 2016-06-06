Lawrence police seek 3 men in string of armed robberies

The incidents appear to involve the same three suspects who were driving a small SUV. The investigation is ongoing. (Lawrence Police Department)

Authorities are searching for three men who allegedly used a shotgun in a string of armed robberies early Monday morning in southwest Lawrence.

The three incidents happened between 4:55 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

One robbery happened outside of the Hy-Vee at 3504 Clinton Pkwy. The second robbery happened in the area of the Holcom Sports Complex.

The third robbery happened in the 1500 block of West 27 Street while a man was walking his dog. One of the suspects shot and killed his dog and demanded the man’s property.

Residents near the robberies are naturally concerned.

"It's really scary," said Kristel Stang. "I have two young kids, obviously. We just came to the park to play. I had no idea what happened this morning, so it worries me that someone like that is out there."

While Stang called the incident scary, it won't deter her or her family in coming to the park. She says she will just be more aware while at the park.

Neighbors, who often walk their dogs in the same area, are stunned and disgusted.

"I don't really understand the point of that," said Laura Miller. "Especially to just shoot the dog, that seems silly at that point."

"You wake up to police tap and a dog that got shot right across the street from you," said Duke Tran. "That's something that's kind of a rude awakening."

The incidents appear to involve the same three suspects who were driving a small SUV. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Douglas County Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477 or the Lawrence Police Department.

