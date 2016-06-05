KCKFD rakes in more than $70K for Lancaster's family

Det. Brad Lancaster died Monday when he was shot outside Hollywood Casino. Police say he was shot while trying to stop a suspect who was running from officers. (KCKPD)

Last month, KCK detective Brad Lancaster was shot and killed after confronting a suspect and since then, community members have stepped up in huge ways to support his family.

The KCK Fire Department held a "Boot Block Campaign" over Memorial Day weekend at several locations in KCK to raise money for the wife and two daughters Lancaster left behind.

Saturday, the total raised was released and community members donated more than $70,000 for Lancaster's family.

While his family mourns the loss of their beloved husband and father, metro area community members continue to do what they can to ease their stress.

