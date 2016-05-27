Former physician assistant, facing sexual assault allegations, appears in court

Mark Wisner is charged with three counts of sexual battery and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy. He is the subject of seven federal lawsuits. (Natalie Davis/KCTV)

A former physician assistant, accused of sexually assaulting patents at the Leavenworth VA Hospital, appeared in court Friday.

While at the justice center in Leavenworth County, Mark Wisner’s attorney asked for one more month to consider evidence. Wisner still wants to defend himself in the case.

Wisner is charged with three counts of sexual battery and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy. He is the subject of seven federal lawsuits.

"Of course, he is innocent until proven guilty,” said Leavenworth County District Attorney Todd Thompson.

Court documents describe the experience of alleged victim K.C.J. He claims he was held face down and sodomized multiple times by Wisner. When he demanded an explanation, he said Wisner never answered. Instead, the alleged victim said Wisner only “looked over his should at him and smiled.” He believes he saw Wisner “washing his genitals in the sink.”

After the hearing, Wisner bolted out the back door and didn’t stop to answer questions from the media.

Thompson said they’re still investigating and gathering evidence for both sides.

"It's our obligation to make sure the defense attorney has everything that they can have and make sure that we pursue justice as equally and fairly for the defendant as well as for the state of Kansas," Thompson said.

In 1995, Wisner started working at various health clinics in the Horton, KS, area. He worked as a substitute teacher and he gave sports physicals to Horton’s middle and high school athletes.

A nurse who worked with Wisner in 1999 said he had a great personality.

"Very charismatic, very likeable. The town loved him. They never questioned him," she said.

Behind closed doors, though, the nurse said he often made inappropriate sexual comments to patients.

In September 2008, Wisner started working for the VA in Leavenworth. It wasn’t until recently that dozens of veterans have begun taking legal action, claiming he sexually abused them.

"Being in the military you, even through basic training, you get poked and prodded and you follow orders and that's from day one, you get in there,” said alleged victim Josh Hutchison. "I trusted him as a doctor and come to find out that trust was misplaced."

With more alleged victims coming forward, it may be some time before the case is resolved. According to court documents, during an interview with investigators, Wisner confessed to making sexual comments and fondling patients’ genitals. He ended the interview by saying, “If I have to go to prison, I’ll deal with that.”

Wisner’s jury trial begins Oct. 31.

