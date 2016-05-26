VA abuse reporting policy questioned as latest veteran comes forward

The alleged victim accuses Mark Wisner of asking him to take his pants off even though he was complaining of only a headache. (Courtesy: Jake)

"You're supposed to trust a person in that type of environment," Jake said. (Courtesy: Jake)

Jake said he said he trusted his physician at the Leavenworth VA with his health, just as he did with medics in Afghanistan after he was injured. (Courtesy: Jake)

Jake is an Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient who served in Afghanistan. He was injured when he drove over a roadside bomb. (Courtesy: Jake)

As more veterans come forward with sexual abuse allegations against former Leavenworth VA employee Mark Wisner, questions remain about whether the VA followed its own abuse reporting policy.

On Thursday, KCTV5 exclusively talked to a young veteran named "Jake," the newest victim to come forward.

Jake is an Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient who served in Afghanistan. He was injured when he drove over a roadside bomb.

He said he trusted his physician at the Leavenworth VA with his health, just as he did with medics in Afghanistan after he was injured.

"You're supposed to trust a person in that type of environment," Jake said.

The alleged victim accuses Wisner of asking him to take his pants off even though he was complaining of only a headache.

“I could complain of a headache and I needed to take my pants off. Something was going on down there," Jake said. "My knees were hurting, I had to take my pants off."

So far, seven federal lawsuits have been filed against Wisner and the VA. Dozens of other veterans, including Jake, are preparing to take legal action as well.

Attorney Dan Curry represents some of the veterans who have filed lawsuits. He believes the VA should have known about Wisner.

“The VA should’ve known that he was a predator," Curry said. "They should’ve known that."

KCTV5 obtained the VA's policy on handling sexual abuse allegations.

It says:

"All employees are required to report sexual assault and patient abuse. There's a chain of communication that leads all the way up to VA leadership."

According to VA Secretary Bob McDonald, VA leaders weren't alerted to the alleged abuse until 2014, when they immediately made Wisner stop treating patients.

Allegations against Wisner date back to 2010. That leads Curry to believe the VA should have been more alert about the situation.

“It’s really about the next Mark Wisner," Curry said. "It’s really about the VA learning how to appropriately supervise these employees.”

Wisner will be in court on Friday.

Copyright 2016 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.