Man arrested, charged in fiery Overland Park crash that injured - KCTV5

Man arrested, charged in fiery Overland Park crash that injured 4

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Deputies arrested Victor Perez-Portillo, the man driving the car that caused the accident. (Johnson County Detention Center) Deputies arrested Victor Perez-Portillo, the man driving the car that caused the accident. (Johnson County Detention Center)
Police said one person was critically injured, another seriously injured and two people had minor injuries. (Chopper5) Police said one person was critically injured, another seriously injured and two people had minor injuries. (Chopper5)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Thursday in connection to a fiery 2016 crash that injured four people in Overland Park.

Deputies arrested Victor Perez-Portillo, the man driving the car that caused the accident.

Perez-Portillo was charged on Dec. 30, 2016, and is being held on suspicion of five counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm and one count of reckless driving, drag racing, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Perez-Portillo's bond is set at $25,000.

The crash happened on May 25 at W 119th Street and Rosehill Road. Four people were hurt in the crash.

Police said one person was critically injured, another seriously injured and two people had minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.