Man arrested, charged in fiery Overland Park crash that injured 4

Police said one person was critically injured, another seriously injured and two people had minor injuries. (Chopper5)

Deputies arrested Victor Perez-Portillo, the man driving the car that caused the accident.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Thursday in connection to a fiery 2016 crash that injured four people in Overland Park.

Deputies arrested Victor Perez-Portillo, the man driving the car that caused the accident.

Perez-Portillo was charged on Dec. 30, 2016, and is being held on suspicion of five counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm and one count of reckless driving, drag racing, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Perez-Portillo's bond is set at $25,000.

The crash happened on May 25 at W 119th Street and Rosehill Road. Four people were hurt in the crash.

