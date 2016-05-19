Voting for MLB All-Star Game ends June 30, as nine Kansas City Royals eligible

Royals fans can vote for nine positional players for the 2016 MLB All-Star Game. (Kansas City Royals)

While the presidential primaries are winding down, voting for the 2016 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is just heating up.

Held on July 12 at PETCO Park in San Diego, Kansas City Royals fans have the opportunity to stack the American League All-Star team, just as they did last year when seven different Royals were named to the team.

Nine Royals positional players are eligible for the All-Star Game Ballot:

Eric Hosmer, first base

Omar Infante, second base

Mike Moustakas, third base

Alcides Escobar, shortstop

Salvador Perez, catcher

Lorenzo Cain, outfielder

Alex Gordon, outfielder

Paulo Orlando, outfielder

Kendrys Morales, designated hitter

Fans can vote up to 35 times online or with mobile devices. They can cast five ballots during each 24-hour period. Voting will conclude on June 30.

Pitchers and reserves will be selected by the manager and "Players Ballot" choices.

There will be some Royal presence guaranteed at the game, as manager Ned Yost and his staff will manage the AL team for the second straight year.

