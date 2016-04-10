Former Leavenworth VA employee accused of sexually abusing patients

The latest suit was filed Friday in U.S. District Court. It, like the first two, claims veterans have been sexually molested at the facility. All three lawsuits involve former physician's assistant Mark Wisner. (Brown County Sheriff's Office)

A third lawsuit in the last month has been filed regarding mistreatment of veterans at the VA Medical Center in Leavenworth.

The latest suit was filed Friday in U.S. District Court. It, like the first two, claims veterans have been sexually molested at the facility. All three lawsuits involve former physician's assistant Mark Wisner.

A patient at the hospital claims Wisner conducted an improper of unnecessary evaluation of his genitals-without gloves.

Court documents identify the man as a U.S. veteran and Kansas resident, "John Doe A."

Area residents are furious and disgusted.

Lisa Ybarra's husband is in the army.

"For them to put their trust in a person and for that person to violate that trust- there's just no words to explain," Ybarra said.

Ramona Price is a veteran herself.

"I don't like people messing with my vets. Nail them to the wall. Prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law," Price stated.

KCTV5 News spoke with attorney Matthew O'Connor who says proving Wisner's wrongdoing won't be the challenge.

“You're talking about patients who served their country," O'Connor said.

Over a year ago, Wisner voluntarily surrendered his license to practice medicine.

According to documents from the Kansas Board of Healing Arts obtained by KCTV5, Wisner admitted he was "an impaired practitioner incapable of patient care."

The documents also cite seven patients complaining of inappropriate sexual comments, inappropriate examinations and solicitation of sexual acts by Wisner.

Wisner is not the only defendant in the case. Also charged are VA Secretary Robert McDonald and the U.S. government.

“At what point did they realize this person is a risk to the patients and we should eliminate that risk? If it turns out, as it's been alleged, that there's been a cover-up and attempt to brush this under the rug, that could be very, very damaging evidence and result in a rather large verdict," O'Connor said.

