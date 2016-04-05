Man's murder during gun sale highlights danger of buying, selling property to strangers

Some of Jake Brantner's friends believe he was selling the gun on Craigslist, which prohibits gun sales, In actuality Brantner posted the gun on a popular website for buying and selling guns called Midwest Gun Trader. (KCTV5)

A man was shot and killed in front of his 10-year-old daughter Sunday.

Friends say Jake Brantner, 39, was murdered about 8:30 p.m. in a parking lot near East 63rd Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff. He came to the parking lot to sell a gun to someone he met online. Posts online suggest it’s a popular meeting spot for people buying and selling property.

It’s still not clear what went wrong, but authorities say there are things you can do to make sure any deal you make is made safely.

"It seems like every week we hear about an online purchase gone bad," said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Kansas City Field Division spokesman John Ham.

Ham said online gun sales is a popular practice. On Sunday night Brantner was shot and killed when he came to the crowded parking lot to sell a gun he'd posted online.

Brantner's 10-year-old daughter watched her father die from the family's truck just a few feet away.

Some of Brantner's friends believe he was selling the gun on Craigslist, which prohibits gun sales, In actuality Brantner posted the gun on a popular website for buying and selling guns called Midwest Gun Trader.

"It’s a big internet and there's a lot of guns in the United States for sale," said Ham

Ham said it's legal to sell a gun to someone in the same state, as long as the buyer and seller are legally allowed to purchase a gun. Across state lines it’s illegal.

Brantner came to a crowded parking lot and was selling a legal weapon. But with guns or anything else it’s hard to know ahead of time who is meeting you or what their intentions might be.

"If we can prevent any type of crime we want to" said Overland Park Officer Rick Breshears.

Overland Park police encourage people buying and selling property to meet in their lobby. It's open 24 hours a day, monitored by surveillance and police are always close by.

"Most criminals don't want to come and do criminal activity at the police station. That's a common sense type of response," Breshears said.

Ham said to use a federal firearms license holder even in a private sale. It ensures everyone’s safety and all background checks are completed so you know the person buying the gun can legally have it.

It’s also recommended to check your local police department to see if they allow using their lobby to make exchanges.

So far no one has been arrested in connection to Brantner's murder.

To help his family handle funeral expenses, a funding site has been set up. Click here for more information.

