Super fast, easy fried rice

What's for dinner? Check out this super fast and easy fried rice recipe! (KCTV5)

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. Sesame oil

1 tsp. Canola oil

2 Tbsp. Diced onion

1 bag Bird’s Eye Steamfresh white rice with veggies

1 egg

1-3 Tbsp. Jill’s Sweet and Spicy Stir-Fry Sauce (see below)*

*¼ c. soy sauce

1 tsp. Tamari

2 Tbsp. Hoisin sauce

1-2 tsp. Sambal Oelek Chili Paste (to taste)

2 tsp. rice vinegar

1 tsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

½ tsp. minced garlic

½ tsp. minced ginger

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and whisk to mix well. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.

Garnish:

Finely sliced green onion

Finely chopped cilantro

Directions:

Microwave rice for 4 minutes on high. Let rest in microwave for 1 minute before removing. Pour rice on to a plate and spread out so it can dry before using.

Heat both oils in a non-stick pan over med-high heat until just begins to smoke.

Add the diced onion and rice to hot pan and stir-fry for 2 minutes until the onions begin to soften and the rice and veggies start to crisp up.

Using a wooden spoon, make a well in the center of the rice and crack an egg right into the middle of the well. Use the wooden spoon to “scramble” the egg. Allow the egg to cook through, stirring constantly, before stirring it into the rice.

Add the sauce and continue to stir and cook until the sauce is all gone.

Remove to a plate and garnish w thinly sliced green onions and freshly shopped cilantro.

