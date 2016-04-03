Man murdered in front of daughter in Kansas City parking lot

Jake Brantner, 39, was killed about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. His 10-year-old daughter saw the whole thing happen. (Submitted)

A father was gunned down right in front of his little girl, and his murder might be connected to a popular website.

Witnesses say the shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday towards the back of a crowded parking lot near East 63rd Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Markings on the ground from crime scene investigators show the gunfire. Witnesses who tried to help say their first thought was on the victim's daughter just a few feet away inside a truck when her dad was killed.

"A little girl sitting in the passenger side crying," Daniel Holdcroft said.

Jake Brantner, 39, was killed about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. His 10-year-old daughter saw the whole thing happen.

"It's terrible. She has to live with this the rest of her life," said an eyewitness too scared to be identified.

Brantner, according to police, came to the popular parking lot to sell a handgun. Brantner's friends say it was a Craigslist deal which turned tragic, but police won't confirm that at this time.

The eyewitness thought Brantner might have fired back trying to defend himself and his little girl. He had a gun still in his hand when he was shot.

"It was surreal. Am I really hearing this? Am I really seeing this," the witness said.

The witness took cover when the shooting started, as did others. The parking lot was packed with cars of Kansas City Royals fans who parked there and walked to Kauffman Stadium.

"That's the last person you'd think something like that happening to," said Daniel Holdcroft, who was neighbors with Brantner for years.

He says Brantner was a great person and talented automotive specialist.

Holdcroft and many others are thinking of their friend and the family he left behind.

"I'm sorry to hear that and if you need anything please let us know," Holdcroft said.

An off duty police officer was working at the nearby Price Chopper and ran outside when he heard the shots.

So far, no arrests have been made, and police have not released any suspect or car description.

If you have any information or saw anything call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

