Bail set at $50,000 for man who spent a day in Seattle tree - KCTV5

Copy-Bail set at $50,000 for man who spent a day in Seattle tree

Posted: Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - A man who perched near the top of an 80-foot sequoia tree in downtown Seattle for a day was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

Cody Lee Miller, 28, was arrested on suspicion of mischief. A judge set the bail amount Friday, a day after Miller declined to appear in court.

Miller climbed to the top of the conifer on Tuesday and stayed for about 25 hours, ignoring police efforts to coax him down much of the time. He threw apples and branches at responders. The drama sparked intense interest online, with new Twitter accounts and the hashtag #ManInTree trending on Twitter and Facebook.

A probable-cause statement from the police made public Thursday says an urban forester with the city's Transportation Department pegged damage to the tree at about $7,800.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pilot of Southwest flight with blown engine was Navy fighter with degree from Kansas university

    Pilot of Southwest flight with blown engine was Navy fighter with degree from Kansas university

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:02:25 GMT
    Tammie Jo and Dean Shults at MidAmerica Nazarene University in March 2017. Tammie Jo spoke to a Lunch and Learn gathering about breaking the glass ceiling. (Kevin Garber, MidAmerica Nazarene University)Tammie Jo and Dean Shults at MidAmerica Nazarene University in March 2017. Tammie Jo spoke to a Lunch and Learn gathering about breaking the glass ceiling. (Kevin Garber, MidAmerica Nazarene University)

    A Southwest Airlines pilot who made an emergency landing Tuesday after the jet apparently blew an engine, got hit by shrapnel and lost a window, is being praised for her "nerves of steel" in helping to prevent a far worse tragedy after the catastrophe killed one passenger and left seven others hurt.

    More >

    A Southwest Airlines pilot who made an emergency landing Tuesday after the jet apparently blew an engine, got hit by shrapnel and lost a window, is being praised for her "nerves of steel" in helping to prevent a far worse tragedy after the catastrophe killed one passenger and left seven others hurt.

    More >

  • Dick's Sporting Goods destroying all the guns it pulled from shelves

    Dick's Sporting Goods destroying all the guns it pulled from shelves

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-04-17 22:57:22 GMT
    (CNN)(CNN)
    (CNN)(CNN)

    Dick's Sporting Goods is destroying all the guns and accessories that it stopped selling earlier this year after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. 

    More >

    Dick's Sporting Goods is destroying all the guns and accessories that it stopped selling earlier this year after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. 

    More >

  • Man dies after hitting deer, other vehicle in Lee's Summit

    Man dies after hitting deer, other vehicle in Lee's Summit

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 4:10 PM EDT2018-04-17 20:10:39 GMT
    Alec RushAlec Rush
    Alec RushAlec Rush

    A Lee's Summit man has died after hitting a deer and another vehicle in Cass County on Monday night.

    More >

    A Lee's Summit man has died after hitting a deer and another vehicle in Cass County on Monday night.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.