Copy-Bail set at $50,000 for man who spent a day in Seattle tree

SEATTLE (AP) - A man who perched near the top of an 80-foot sequoia tree in downtown Seattle for a day was ordered held on $50,000 bail.
Cody Lee Miller, 28, was arrested on suspicion of mischief. A judge set the bail amount Friday, a day after Miller declined to appear in court.
Miller climbed to the top of the conifer on Tuesday and stayed for about 25 hours, ignoring police efforts to coax him down much of the time. He threw apples and branches at responders. The drama sparked intense interest online, with new Twitter accounts and the hashtag #ManInTree trending on Twitter and Facebook.
A probable-cause statement from the police made public Thursday says an urban forester with the city's Transportation Department pegged damage to the tree at about $7,800.
