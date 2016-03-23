KCPS reaches agreement on superintendent contract

The superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools is taking over a similar top job in Atlanta.

Kansas City Public Schools Wednesday announced that they've come to an agreement with Dr. Mark Bedell as the district's new superintendent. (File)

The announcement was made on their website. The following day they released the details of the contract, which include a three year agreement, a base annual salary of $225,000, 403(b) contribution, district issued automobile, health and dental insurance, future retention bonus at the end of the three year contract, relocation expenses.

The school district said in January that they had entered into contract negotiations with Bedell.

The school board’s goal was to have the new superintendent in place by July 1.

The district began their regional and national search search for a superintendent in July. More than 70 individuals applied for consideration. Bedell and Dr. Ronald Gerald Taylor were the two finalists selected from the search process.

Up until Wednesday's announcement, Bedell served as Assistant Superintendent for High Schools at Baltimore County Public Schools in Towson, MD.

Before joining the Baltimore County Public Schools four years ago, Bedell worked for Houston Independent School District for 12 years as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and as a school improvement officer.

