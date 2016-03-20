Joe Chiodo joined the KCTV5 News team in March 2016 as a 4 p.m. co-anchor and reporter.

Joe couldn’t be more excited to call Kansas City home. Ever since attending the Missouri School of Journalism, he hoped to one day get to tell stories in Kansas City.

Before joining KCTV, Joe worked as an anchor and reporter for nearly three years at WOWT, a NBC affiliate in Omaha, NE. He co-anchored the 5p.m. newscast and won awards for his breaking news, investigative and feature reporting.

Some of the most memorable moments in Omaha include reporting during severe weather, anchoring live coverage during President Barack Obama’s visit to town and helping a young, terminally ill woman get the chance to meet her idol, Justin Timberlake.

Storytelling is Joe’s passion, and he loves to find interesting people living in the community.

After growing up north of Pittsburgh, PA, Joe decided to turn journalism into a career. He traveled 12 hours west to get his broadcast degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia. There he worked as an anchor/reporter for KOMU-TV, a NBC affiliate in Columbia, MO.

He likes to visit his family back east as much as possible.

Joe has also worked as a reporter for the PBS station in St. Louis, and an anchor for NEWSY, a multimedia video news service. While pursuing his degree, he interned at KCTV5’s sister station, KMOV, in St. Louis.

When he’s not at the anchor desk or reporting in the field, you’ll likely find Joe taking advantage of all Kansas City has to offer. Whether that be restaurants (send him your suggestions), the golf course, or running trails. He recently ran his first half-marathon and is excited to run one in Kansas City.

If you see Joe out and about be sure to say, 'Hi!' You can also follow him on Facebook and Twitter. Have a story idea? You can send it to joe.chiodo@kctv5.com.